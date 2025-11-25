<p>Bengaluru: The Rajya Chalavadi Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and some Dalit leaders have decided to urge the Congress High Command to appoint a legislator belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) as chief minister if CM Siddaramaiah steps down.</p>.<p>Speaking on this issue, Sangha’s president Mahadevaswamy M Chidaravalli said: “We have already submitted a request to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. We will also meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and insist on our demand.”</p>.<p>He argued that Home Minister G Parameshwara had also played an important role in the Congress coming to power in the state in 2013.</p>.Karnataka HC dismisses plea to set aside Chinnaswamy stadium stampede probe report.<p>“Because of his (Parameshwara’s) efforts, Siddaramaiah has become the chief minister. It’s ideal if the position vacated by Siddaramaiah is filled by Parameshwara. Even H C Mahadevappa has the credentials to become the chief minister.”</p>.<p>Recollecting that Scheduled Castes (SC) had historically backed the Congress in Karnataka, Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (Ambedkarvada) State Chief Convenor Mavalli Shankar also reiterated that a Dalit leader should be made the chief minister if Siddaramaiah were to step down. Shankar pointed out that prominent Dalit leaders would reach out to Dalit and Adivasi ministers and lawmakers in the ruling Congress within 2-3 days and achieve a consensus about the issue.</p>.<p>“We will convey the consensus opinion to the Congress party.” He also felt Mahadevappa, the social welfare minister, had “strong roots” in the Dalit movement, and urged the Congress dispensation to ensure that he is retained in the Cabinet.</p>