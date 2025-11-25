Menu
Activists to urge Congress to appoint a Dalit as CM if Siddaramaiah steps down

He argued that Home Minister G Parameshwara had also played an important role in the Congress coming to power in the state in 2013.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 22:32 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 22:32 IST
