AEPS fraud case: Mangaluru police arrests three from Bihar

The arrested are Deepak Kumar Hembram (33), Vivek Kumar Bishwas (24) and Madan Kumar (23).

The commissioner said that several people who had registered their properties at the sub registrar office in Mangaluru in the last six months had lost their money from various banks using the AEPS.

10 cases were registered by the CEN station. On the direction of Commissioner Agrawal, DCPs Sidharth Goyal, Dinesh Kumar B P, ACP Parameshwar Hegde, a special team was constituted which was successful in arresting the trio from Purnia district in Bihar.

The police were successful in freezing Rs 3,60,242 from 10 bank accounts of the arrested.

The Commissioner said that mobile phones have been seized and technical experts are verifying it.

So far, the police have collected more than 1000 registration letters from Karnataka, more than 300 registration details from Andhra Pradesh and other states from the accused. For further investigation, the police will take the arrested to Bihar for spot verification and collecting other documents.