<p>Seoul: North Korea said U.S.-South Korea joint military drills proved Washington's intention to "occupy" the Korean peninsula and aim at its enemy countries in the region, state media reported.</p><p>"If they continuously persist in the military rehearsal, they will certainly face up the unpleasant situation and pay a dear price," Kim Yong Bok, first vice-chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, was cited by state media KCNA as saying.</p>.South Korea's Lee praises Trump as peacemaker, calls for cooperation.<p>The army general did not mention the summit meeting between South Korea President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.</p>