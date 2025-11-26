<p>Dharwad: Taking a cue from maize growers, the black gram growers in Dharwad district, took out a protest rally and staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office demanding to purchase the produce under MSP.</p><p>Earlier, the farmers took out tractor rally through the main streets of the city, throwing the vehicular movement out of gear. over a dozen tractors loaded with black gram were brought to the protesting site.</p>.JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore in two wind power plants in Karnataka: Report.<p>They stated that the black gram should be purchased at MSP and that it should not be rejected on the grounds that it contains soil particles or has high moisture content.</p><p>Farmer leader Gangadhar Patil Kulkarni said, black gram from some farmers has been rejected claiming that soil is stuck to it and moisture content is above 14 percent. Farmers spend a lot on cultivating the crop and transporting it to procurement centres. The government must instruct procurement officials not to reject the black gram that farmers bring.</p>.Farmers continue hunger strike over maize price issue.<p>He added, due to continuous rain during the monsoon, crops were damaged in many places. Many farmers have not yet received compensation for crop loss. Steps must be taken to ensure payment.</p><p>He further complained, many farmers have paid their crop insurance premiums, but some crops were damaged due to heavy rain. Insurance compensation has not yet been paid to the farmers.</p><p>Former MLA Amrut Desai also spoke. G R Jawalagi, Erappa Ganti, Shivanabandh Hatti, Parameshwar Koyappanavar, Shankar Kumar Desai, Shankar Shelke, Mohan Ramadurg, Pushpa Navalagund, Rajeswari Alagawadi, Manjala Palooti, and Bharati Dalavai were among those who participated in the protest.</p><p><strong>Centre locked</strong></p><p>In the meantime, farmers locked the office doors of Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society and staged a protest on Tuesday at Uppinbetageri, alleging that the black gram procurement centre opened under the government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme was not allowing them to sell their produce.</p><p>Farmers had arrived with tractor-loads of black gram sacks to sell at the procurement centre.</p><p>PACCS President Ramalingappa Navalagund said, “As per the government’s order, only black gram with 12% moisture content and proper quality will be purchased. The federation company has already returned five truckloads of black gram bags that were earlier purchased and sent from our centre. They have instructed us to buy only high-quality grains,” he stated.</p><p>Irked with this, the farmers demanded that the officials purchase their black gram failing which they will intensify their protest.</p>