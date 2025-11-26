Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
AI and weaponising space | Why national space laws are now an essential

AI and weaponising space | Why national space laws are now an essential

Outer space has become a critical domain for national security, data, and global power competition.
Adithya Variath
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:55 IST
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
SpaceArtificial IntelligenceOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us