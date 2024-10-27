After Mysuru, people enjoy Ambaari bus ride in Hassan

<p>After six Ambaari double decker buses of Karnataka State Tourism Department Corporation (KSTDC) received an overwhelming response during Dasra, two of them have been sent to Hassan for Sri Hasanamba Devi and Sri Siddeshwara Swamy Jathra Mahotsav. </p><p>The KSTDC is offering a package 'Ambaariyalli Hassana', from Hassan city bus stand, covering a distance of around 6 km. </p><p>The buses pass via AVK College Road, SP office, BM Road, Railway Station, Dairy Circle, and NR Circle to return to the starting point. They are making three to four trips a day, with at least 60 per cent occupancy from 10.30 am to 10 pm. </p> .<p> KSTDC manager, Mysuru, K R Madhuraj informed that during Dasara, six Ambari bases made 18 trips per day in the evening at 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm, in Mysuru. </p><p>More than 14,000 people enjoyed the illumination of Mysuru city through the buses, from October 3 to October 23. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoyed a trip with his colleagues on October 11 evening. </p><p>They started booking tickets for the buses online, from September 22, and received 100 per cent booking for all 10 days of Dasara, within seven days. As the illumination was extended till October 23, the tickets were booked for upper deck, in advance, for the rest of the days. </p> .<p>Madhuraj added that they had 100 per cent occupancy of 20 seats each in both upper and lower decks, during Dasara; and 100 per cent occupancy in upper deck and 60 per cent in the lower decks from October 13 to 23. </p><p>Madhuraj informed that last year over 10,000 people had traveled in the buses during Dasara. During normal days, with less demand, only one bus is operated from the South gate of Mysuru Palace, between 10.30 am to 8 pm. They hardly make one or two trips per day, with 15 to 20 seats filled in each trip, during weekdays, and two or three trips during weekends. </p><p>During Dasara, they embarked their journey from KSTDC Mysuru Transport wing at KSTDC Mayura Hoysala premises, in Mysuru. They covered around 7 km within the city, along major heritage structures and destinations, including Old DC office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Patashala, Palace South gate, Jayamarthanda Gate, Hardinge Circle, KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Medical College Circle, LIC Circle, Railway Station and returned. The buses have an in-built passenger information system, with explanations on the importance of each destination. </p><p>For Dasara special package, in Mysuru, they charged Rs 250 for lower deck and Rs 500 for upper deck. For regular Mysuru city rounds, they charge Rs 250 for both decks. </p><p>In Hassan, they are charging Rs 100 for lower deck and Rs 250 for upper deck, per ride. </p>