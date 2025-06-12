Menu
After party nudge, Siddaramaiah Cabinet to decide on caste count today

A special meeting of the Cabinet is expected to finalise the modalities of a fresh caste survey, which could make the 2015 enumeration redundant.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 22:34 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 22:34 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahcaste census

