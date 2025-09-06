<p>India has achieved self-sufficiency in food production, with output rising from 50 million tonnes to 350 million tonnes over the past three decades. </p>.<p>However, progress in achieving nutritional security has not kept pace.</p>.<p>With health experts now strongly advocating the return of millets for their nutritional value, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has tasked agricultural universities with promoting millet cultivation and consumption.</p>.<p>In line with this, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad has developed eight new high-yielding and climate-resilient millet varieties, which will be formally released during the upcoming Krishi Mela.</p>.<p>UAS Vice-Chancellor Prof P L Patil told DH that both the Union and State governments were actively promoting millet farming to strengthen nutritional security and tackle long-standing malnutrition challenges.</p>.From ragi millet idli to grilled fish with vegetables, check out Parliament's new menu for MPs and officials .<p>“These new varieties are tolerant to both floods and droughts. Alongside, our scientists have also developed two improved varieties of vegetables — okra and tomato and 20 new agricultural technologies that could prove game-changers for farmers,” Prof Patil said.</p>.<p>A new variety of foxtail millet DFT-3 which promises higher yield of 31 quintals per hectare and has a higher fodder yield of 5.15 tonnes per hectare, along with more ear head weight (17 grams) and more tillers per plant (3.5), has been developed.</p>.<p>In Little Millet, an improved variety - DLtM-5, which also has a higher grain yield of 26.34 quintals per hectare and 4.69 tonnes fodder yield, has been developed.</p>.<p>Other new improved variety millets are - DBrM-5 Barnyard Millet with 34.28 quintals per hectare, DFM-3 Finger Millet variety with 36.07 quintals per hectare, DKM-1 Kodo Millet variety with 36.07 quintals per hectare, DPrM-5 Proso Millet with 24.66 quintals higher grain yield and DSM 4 Sesame variety with 800 kg per hectare yield have been developed.</p>.<p>In addition, a major breakthrough has been achieved in hybrid sunflower (RSFH-700).</p>.<p>This variety delivers a seed yield of 2,434 kg per hectare with 40% oil content and 6 g seed weight. Notably, it is resistant to sunflower necrosis virus, blight, and powdery mildew.</p>.<p>Under vegetables, the UAS has developed, Okra (DOV-1) which has 17 tonnes yield per hectare and Tomato (DTmV-5) with 40 tonnes yield per hectare. Millet cultivation is steadily gaining momentum due to its nutritional benefits and value-added potential.</p>.<p>Over the last three years, the area under millet cultivation has expanded from 13 million hectares to 14.5 million hectares, underscoring its growing acceptance among farmers.</p>