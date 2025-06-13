<p>Belagavi: KAHERs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) faculty recalled that Dr Prateek Joshi was a hard working, friendly and happy student. Joshi, a native of Udaipur in Rajasthan was perished with his family members in the Air India flight that crashed immediately after take off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.</p><p>Joshi was a student of 2000 to 2005 batch of the MBBS course. He later did his postgraduate in radiology from Kolar Medical College. After shifting to London in the year 2021, he wanted his family members to be with him for a better education and careers. </p><p>Along with wife Dr Komi, daughter Miraya (8) and twin sons Nakul (5) and Pradyut (5) had boarded the flight. The family had sent a selfie to their friends and relatives where they could be seen being happy. </p>.Air India sets up help centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports.<p>JNMC Principal Dr N S Mahantshetti told <em>DH</em> that it was unfortunate that Joshi along with his wife and children perished in the air crash. </p><p>"We see from the selfies posted how happy the family was to move to London," he said.</p><p>Joshi had come to Udaipur to take the family along with him and his wife had resigned from her post recently. </p>