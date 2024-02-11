All breed dog show draws huge crowd in Mangaluru

Prajwal from Shivamogga said that he has come with 13 month old Rajapalayam breed, "I am coming to Mangaluru for first time and the weather is humid here and I have been using AC in the car for the dog.”

Shivansesan Manikyavelu has come with his seven month old Beagle from Coimbatore and said that he has been breeding the Beagle breed and has 50 dogs. Vinayak Patil from Hubli had come with a one and a half year old Dobermann called “Dolly.” He has 23 Dobermann back in his native. Akhila from Coimbatore who had come with her Shih Tzu said that it is very difficult to maintain the breed. If the breed is not groomed two times in a day, then the colour fades and hair gets tangled.

Suraj and Surya brothers from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu have come with their Hulk of Miniature Pinscher breed and Pokemon of Yorkshire Terrier breed. Both the breed had won class championships in the past in Kollam and Hyderabad.

Harish Kumar from Chennai had come with a two year old Whippet and said that when the breed of the dog is imported it costs around Rs 1 lakh. The dog has already won three class championships and has been using an ice box to keep the dog cool.