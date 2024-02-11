All breed dog show draws huge crowd in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: From Miniature Pinscher and Shih Tzu to Mudhol hound, Rajapalayam, the 17th and 18th all breed championship—dog show saw 284 dogs of over diverse 35 breeds held at Adyar Garden on the city's outskirts on Sunday. The championship was hosted by Karavali Canine Club.
Canine aficionados from various parts of the country had descended to the city for the show. The stance of the Great Dane, spirited charm of Shih Tzu, each breed presented a unique blend of beauty and breed characteristics.
Karavali Canine Club committee member David Ravi Kumar said “We had nearly 103 registrations of German Shepherd breeds. About 25 Indian breed dogs including Mudhol Hound, Caravan, Rajapalayam are taking part in the show."
Akhila from Coimbatore with her Shih Tzu.
Credit: DH Photo/Fakruddin H
Dogs that were brought from various parts of the country behaved according to the sounds of the handlers and keepers at the show. National all breed judge from The Kennel Club of India Sanjit Mohanty and Mica Mladenvoic from Austria were the judges for the show held in two rinks. The competitions were held in 11 groups. Belgian Shepherd Dog, German Shepherd dog , Pinscher and Schnauzer, Bullmastiff, Cane Corso, Dobermann, Miniature Pinscher, Rottweiler, South African Boerboel, Fox Terrier, Jack Russell Terrier Smooth, Yorkshire Terrier , Dachshund, Chow chow , Pomeranian , Siberian Husky, Beagle, English Pointer, English Cocker Spaniel, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, French Bulldog , Pug, Shih Tzu, Whippet, Caravan hound, Chippiparai , Combai, Kanni, Mudhol Hound, and Rajapalayam.
Prajwal from Shivamogga said that he has come with 13 month old Rajapalayam breed, "I am coming to Mangaluru for first time and the weather is humid here and I have been using AC in the car for the dog.”
Shivansesan Manikyavelu has come with his seven month old Beagle from Coimbatore and said that he has been breeding the Beagle breed and has 50 dogs. Vinayak Patil from Hubli had come with a one and a half year old Dobermann called “Dolly.” He has 23 Dobermann back in his native. Akhila from Coimbatore who had come with her Shih Tzu said that it is very difficult to maintain the breed. If the breed is not groomed two times in a day, then the colour fades and hair gets tangled.
Suraj and Surya brothers from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu have come with their Hulk of Miniature Pinscher breed and Pokemon of Yorkshire Terrier breed. Both the breed had won class championships in the past in Kollam and Hyderabad.
Harish Kumar from Chennai had come with a two year old Whippet and said that when the breed of the dog is imported it costs around Rs 1 lakh. The dog has already won three class championships and has been using an ice box to keep the dog cool.