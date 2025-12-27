Menu
Alliance with BJP 'difficult' for urban local body polls in Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda

Addressing a news conference, he said, 'The alliance with the BJP will continue for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.'
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)H D Deve Gowda

