Alone in the wild, aged trio await relocation

Chikkamagaluru dist: In the dense Western Ghats forests, stand three dilapidated houses, each with just one inmate, including two elderly women. Fearing wild animal attacks, the doors of these houses are locked by 6 pm and only opened the following day.
This is the plight of the three who have been waiting for years to be relocated from the Kunnihalla area, three kilometres from Kudremukh under the Kudremukh National Park area.
The authorities of the National Park have prepared a relocation package for these 'families', but due to technical reasons, they have not yet received the package. Despite heavy rainfall in the area, two elderly women and a man in his 50's continue to live in the houses that are on the verge of collapse.
Shyamaladevi, aged around 65 years, has been living in the area for over four decades and has been appealing to the local officials including the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner, tahsildar and DCF Kudremukh Wildlife Division for the relocation package.
However, her pleas have gone in vain for the past several years. The rehabilitation package for Kudremukh National Park settlers was announced in 2003-04.
"Our three houses were supposed to receive a package of Rs 10 lakh a long time ago. But, for years, our old-age pension and whatever help we get from others have all been spent on making trips to government offices, with no results," Shyamaladevi said.
"The Karkala DCF informed us that we need to get e-swathu documentation to receive compensation for our houses. We have to travel to Mudigere town panchayat which is around 80 km away to get records of our houses in the Kudremukh notified area. We are unable to get it done," Shyamaladevi added.
E-Swathu is a government scheme to establish the ownership details of properties in rural areas.
"The three houses are on the verge of collapse. Due to the rain, the solar-powered lights are not functional. We are scared to open the doors after 6 pm as packs of wild dogs and leopards prowl near our houses," said Nagratnamma, aged over 60, a resident of another house.
"We have to travel to Kalasa, 25 km away, to get any medical aid. We have no hope of surviving this year in the stormy weather," Nagratnamma added.
"The relocation package process for these three families is in progress. Without e-swathu documents, the process has been delayed. Senior officials are looking into the issue," said RFO Kudremukh wildlife division Jyoti Menasinakai.