Along with Jamboo Savari, drone show will be held at Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: For the first time, there are plans to hold a 'drone show' at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, at Torchlight parade ground, in Mysuru, as part of Dasara festivities, said District incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa.

Mahadevappa said, the drone show will be free for the public on October 6 and 7 and it will be held with the other Dasara events at Torchlight parade on October 11 and 12.

A Delhi-based company Botlab has been entrusted with the responsibility of the drone show. Earlier, it held a drone show in Ayodhya, Haridhwar and during the IPL matches.

Around 1,500 drones, fixed with LED bulbs will put on a show for 15 minutes. The formation of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Palace, Ambari, Elephant and Guarantee schemes will be on display. The drone show can be seen around a 4-km radius.