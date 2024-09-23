Along with Jamboo Savari, drone show will be held at Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: For the first time, there are plans to hold a 'drone show' at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, at Torchlight parade ground, in Mysuru, as part of Dasara festivities, said District incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa.
Mahadevappa said, the drone show will be free for the public on October 6 and 7 and it will be held with the other Dasara events at Torchlight parade on October 11 and 12.
A Delhi-based company Botlab has been entrusted with the responsibility of the drone show. Earlier, it held a drone show in Ayodhya, Haridhwar and during the IPL matches.
Around 1,500 drones, fixed with LED bulbs will put on a show for 15 minutes. The formation of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Palace, Ambari, Elephant and Guarantee schemes will be on display. The drone show can be seen around a 4-km radius.
The tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight parade will be available online from September 26 to 30, said District incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa.
Addressing the media, he said, "The tickets are available at Dasara website - https://www.mysoredasara.gov.in/
He said the people can visit the website and purchase the tickets or the Gold card. Every day, 1,000 tickets would be released.
The Gold card is priced at Rs 6,500. It entitles the buyer to watch Jamboo Savari at the Palace premises, Torchlight parade at Bannimantap and visit the Mysuru Zoo along with Chamundi Hill and Mysuru Palace, he said.
Besides, the ticket for watching Jamboo Savari from the Palace premises is fixed at Rs 3,500 and it is Rs 1,000 for torchlight parade. The seating capacity would be increased after observing the response once the tickets are released, he added.
Published 23 September 2024, 16:21 IST