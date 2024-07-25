Amid AYUSH demand, focus on saving biological resource

Bengaluru: The AYUSH sector’s rising demand for biological resources has prompted the Karnataka Medicinal Plants Authority (KMPA) to take up a detailed demand and supply assessment with the preliminary data pointing to industries consuming tonnes of herbs and plant resources belonging to 37 species annually.

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board has identified 6,771 plant taxa of 213 families. About 2,247 taxa are used in various medical systems.

Over the last few years, the use of plant resources in ayurveda, dietary supplements and other medicinal systems like unani and siddha has increased due to rising popularity of such products. However, there has been no authoritative assessment of the amounts being utilised by the industries and their supply chains.