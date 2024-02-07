Amid protests, FM says Centre has released all funds to Karnataka

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Centre has timely released all funds due to the Karnataka government as has been recommended by the Finance Commission from time to time.

In addition, Karnataka has also been provided interest-free loan for 50 years for undertaking infrastructure development activities, Sitharaman said while replying to a debate on the Union Interim Budget, Jammu and Kashmir Interim Budget and Supplementary Demands for Grants.

The budgets and relevant appropriation bills were approved by the Lok Sabha by voice vote.

"I want to assure the House that whatever has been recommended by the Finance Commission, I followed to the last word," she said wondering "where is the Karnataka denied money".

Reeling out numbers, she said, as per the recommendation of 13th Finance Commission, Karnataka was given Rs 61,691 crore while Rs 1,51,309 crore were provided as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.

She said Rs 1,29,854 crore has been provided to the state for four years as against the five-year term of the 15th Finance Commission.