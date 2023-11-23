An invitation impossible to accept in Tulunadu

Shrikanth Shetty, an expert in Tulu heritage, says, “The ritual of calling out to Balendra is comically beautiful. Even though it is not really an invitation, it is still a form of reverence that conveys to him that he is still remembered and thanked, alongside all the forces of nature that sustain life in Tulunadu. The practises are extremely well connected to nature.” On Balipadyami, men and women walk into harvested fields with lanterns in hand and celebrate Deepavali under the new moon, calling out to the Lord of the land, who shall never really arrive.