Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

An unbalanced scale: Development and land loss

Villagers fear that Hulikunte is set to lose its existence, and its hyperlocal culture will be erased.
Shree D N
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 21:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 21:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBDASpecialsInSightKIADB

Follow us on :

Follow Us