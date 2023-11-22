Annamalai defends Vijayendra's elevation as K'taka BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday strongly defended the appointment of party veteran B S Yediyurappa’s son B S Vijayendra as the party's Karnataka unit’s chief.
Annamalai, who is in the city to take part in the ongoing campaign for November 30 polls, told reporters that Vijayendra has worked for the party for many years before ascending to become state party chief.
“It is just a coincidence that he is Yediyurappa’s son. He has earned the confidence of the party workers. He was the Yuva morcha leader for a long time. But here in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, pariwarvad has come to members from the same family holding influential and powerful positions in government and controlling the state.”
“Vijayendra worked his way up in the party for so long to become the state party chief, that happened in the most democratic manner,” Annamalai said.
He said that policing in family-ruled states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu is controlled by a handful of people that will have an effect on the law and order of the states. He campaigned in the Serilingampally constituency close to Hyderabad.