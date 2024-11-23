Appoint us as nodal agency to implement green energy policy: KSBDB requests Industries Minister MB Patil

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB) has requested the Industries Minister MB Patil to include it in the process of creating green energy policy and appoint it the nodal agency for implementing the action plan.</p><p>In a letter (dated November 22), S E Sudheendhra, Chairman of KSBDB, urged Patil to take the said steps, stressing that KSBDB had already gathered necessary information for drafting green energy policy. </p><p>Sudheendhra said that KSBDB has gathered information about bioenergy sources and also been involved in research and development exercises with the Karnataka State Science and Technology Board to draft the green energy policy.</p><p>The letter noted that the KSBDB has already submitted an interim report titled Assessment of Potential Bioenergy Resources in Karnataka for Biofuel Production. “All industrial areas in the state will have compressed biogas, biodiesel, Bio briquettes, and 2G ethanol projects, according to the assessment report. The report suggested that all industrial areas should dedicate 10 acres of land for the same,” the letter accessed by DH said.</p><p>The letter said that the KSBDB can add more value during the implementation of such recommendations and requested the minister to appoint it as the nodal agency.</p>