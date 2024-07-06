Appointment of principals: Karnataka govt to seek legal opinion

Bengaluru: Following allegations of lapses in the processes followed to appoint principals to state-run degree colleges, the Karnataka government has decided to seek a legal opinion on the issue.
At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, attended by Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar and officials of the Department of Higher Education, faculty members of several government colleges pointed out that, while the principal’s post was generally filled through promotion, the previous BJP government introduced a system of direct recruitment by conducting an entrance examination.
This process opened the field to all aspirants, including teachers at private colleges.
Faculty members at government degree colleges want the government to do away with the new process, and revert to the older practice. Officials, however, pointed out that, should the government do away with the new system, there was the danger of the selected candidates moving the court. After considering their opinions, the CM directed them to seek legal opinion.
Writers such as Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Vasundara Bhoopati, Shudra Srinivas, Banjagere Jayaprakash, and G Ramakrishna, had accompanied those who were aspirants to the post of principals to the meeting.
