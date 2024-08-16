Appointment orders for PSI recruitees soon, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the process of recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs) is almost complete and appointment letters would be issued by the end of this month.
Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Parameshwara said that the recruitment process was halted on account of irregularities during the previous BJP government.
“Examination has been conducted for recruitment of another 400 PSIs and results are awaited. The process for hiring an other 600 PSIs is yet to begin,” the Home minister said.
He added that 20,000 constables would be recruited in the coming days in a phased manner.
Published 15 August 2024, 23:23 IST