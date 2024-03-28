Are there no men in Chitradurga? BJP MLA's son questions party's move to field Karjol

Chitradurga: Expressing disappointment over the BJP's decision to field former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, M C Raghu Chandan, son of Holalkere MLA M Chandrappa, said he would condemn the party's decision and announce his next political move after holding a meeting with his supporters on March 29.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Raghu Chandan, who had been eyeing the BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha polls in Chitradurga, said that Chitradurga has become a rehabilitation centre for those who lost assembly polls in the past many years.
Those who lost assembly polls in Moodigere and Aanekal were fielded as the party's nominee from Chitradurga and they were elected as MPs. Now, the party has decided to field Karjol, who lost assembly polls in Mudhol.
"Are there no men in the land of warriors, including Madakari Nayaka?" he questioned.
He said the party's decision has pained him and some one from the district should have been fielded as nominee.
"The party needs workers only to vote and not for power. This is the question of self respect of Chitradurga," he added.
