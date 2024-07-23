Areca traders accuse firms of cheating of Rs 2.55 crore over purchase of nuts

Mangaluru: Cases have been registered at the CEN station in Mangaluru against areca nut trading firms based outside the state, of cheating areca nut vendors to the tune of Rs 2.55 crore.
Parleen Trading Company has cheated traders to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore and Vimal Brothers have cheated traders to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore, said the police.
In a complaint Reyansh Traders' owners Rahul Gupta have said that Kapil Mattani from Parleen Trading Company had purchased 61 bags of dry areca nuts on March 29 and paid for the same.
Later, he had allegedly purchased areca nuts between May 17 and June 17 and failed to pay Rs 85.47 lakh. When Gupta called Kapil Mattani and Kamal Mattani asking for the payments, they allegedly threatened and abused him verbally.
Sri Shakti Trading Company’s Amith Sharma has also alleged that the Parleen Trading Company has cheated him to the tune of Rs 11.26 lakh regarding purchase of areca nuts.
While Vinay Sharma from the Tridev Trading Co has alleged that Parleen Company has failed to pay him Rs 35.04 lakh for the nuts, Sidharth Sharma of Shri Siddhi Vinayak Traders has also accused the company of failing to pay Rs 2.94 lakh.
Habib Rahiman K of Swadesh Traders has accused Vimal Brothers Company's owners Kamalesh Padalia and his wife Rohini of cheating him to the tune of Rs 59.62 lakh.
In a complaint, he said that the suspects have shut down their firm and shifted 115 bags of areca nuts to the godowns of their relative.
S R Trading Company's partners Sripathi and K S Narayana Bhat have accused the Vimal Brothers Company of cheating them to the tune of Rs 25.25 lakh while A A Supari Trading company's owner Abdul Rahiman has also alleged that Vimal Brothers have failed to pay him Rs 36.39 lakh for the purchase of areca nuts.
