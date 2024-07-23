Areca traders accuse firms of cheating of Rs 2.55 crore over purchase of nuts

Mangaluru: Cases have been registered at the CEN station in Mangaluru against areca nut trading firms based outside the state, of cheating areca nut vendors to the tune of Rs 2.55 crore.

Parleen Trading Company has cheated traders to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore and Vimal Brothers have cheated traders to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore, said the police.

In a complaint Reyansh Traders' owners Rahul Gupta have said that Kapil Mattani from Parleen Trading Company had purchased 61 bags of dry areca nuts on March 29 and paid for the same.

Later, he had allegedly purchased areca nuts between May 17 and June 17 and failed to pay Rs 85.47 lakh. When Gupta called Kapil Mattani and Kamal Mattani asking for the payments, they allegedly threatened and abused him verbally.

Sri Shakti Trading Company’s Amith Sharma has also alleged that the Parleen Trading Company has cheated him to the tune of Rs 11.26 lakh regarding purchase of areca nuts.