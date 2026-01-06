<p>Bengaluru: The number of cases registered under the Arms Act, 1959 in the state has increased by nearly 46% in 2025. According to data accessed by DH, in 2024, 280 cases were reported, which increased to 409 in 2025. In 2023, 294 cases were reported.</p>.<p>Recently, the Arms Act was invoked in the Ballari case where one person was killed during a clash. In Bengaluru, recently, an estranged husband shot his wife and surrendered to the police.</p>.<p>Senior police officials said the rise in cases was predominantly due to increased vigilance. “We have been strict and have stepped up vigilance and hence cases have increased. Officials have kept a close watch especially in the North Karnataka region where use and availability of country made arms is high,” M A Saleem, director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP), told DH. </p>.<p>The department has also been strict while granting licences to procure arms to ensure that licensed arms are not misused.</p>.<p>“Unless the applicant proves that there is a threat to his life, the applications are not approved. In a few cases where the weapon holds a sentimental value, we do permit them to keep it. Otherwise, we reject most other applications,” the officials said. </p>.<p><strong>Clean-up drive</strong></p>.<p>Recently, the Bengaluru city police also conducted a clean-up drive and cancelled close to 1,180 gun licences. While the police point to increased checks, sources said smuggling arms into the state and supply of unlicensed guns is rampant in the state. “Though we keep a watch on entry of such illegal weapons into the state, there have been numerous cases where the accused have used weapons supplied from other states. Despite numerous measures, illegal supply of arms to the state continues,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Another senior IPS officer said illegal firearm holders are largely extortionists, kidnappers and rowdy elements. Earlier, country-made weapons were sourced from the Andhra Pradesh border, but the supply chain has now shifted to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. However, despite availability, seizures and actual use of illegal firearms remain comparatively low in Karnataka, as many offenders have moved into politics and the real estate business, the officer said.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, senior ballistic expert B C Ravindra, also pointed out that in most cases, assailants use country-made pistols, which are illegal. “These weapons are usually sourced from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. There are several illegal firearm dealers operating in these regions, but police teams sent to nab them often return empty-handed,” he said.</p>.<p>Ravindra further said that nearly 80 to 90% of weapons used in crimes are illegal. “After committing the crime, the accused usually destroy the weapons. They either throw them into flowing water bodies or melt them to ensure no forensic evidence is left behind,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Illicit gunman hiring</strong></p>.<p>Speaking to DH, a senior IPS officer serving in north Karnataka said hiring of illicit gunmen has increased sharply, particularly by those involved in politics and land<br>grabbing.</p>.<p>The officer said such activity has risen significantly in cities including Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Hubballi, where wealth concentration and real estate-related crimes are high. The IPS officer further said several former MLAs and MPs have been hiring private gunmen to maintain their influence and public image. Ex-servicemen are increasingly being recruited for such roles and are paid high salaries.</p>.<p>“There are active WhatsApp groups that circulate leads for gunman employment. Many of these gunmen are from north India and have obtained firearm licences from Jammu and Kashmir, which they then use across the country,” the officer said.</p>.<p>He alleged that many such gunmen violate licence conditions, but enforcement remains weak. “Police often fail to monitor their activities or invoke appropriate legal provisions to cancel the licences,” the officer added.</p>