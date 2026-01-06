Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Arms Act cases in Karnataka spike by close to 46% in a year

Recently, the Arms Act was invoked in the Ballari case where one person was killed during a clash. In Bengaluru, recently, an estranged husband shot his wife and surrendered to the police.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaArms Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us