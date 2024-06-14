Arrest warrant against BSY is a Congress conspiracy, says MP elect Jagadish Shettar

Shettar told reporters on Friday that case against Yeddiyurappa under the provisions of POCSO Act was filed two to three months ago. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar had then observed that the complainant has filed similar complaints against 50 to 60 people earlier and appears to be mentally unstable.

However, what transpired over the past couple of days is not known and the arrest warrant has been issued against the former chief minister.

"Congress government in the state was in a fix due to resignation of scheduled tribes welfare minister B Nagendra over the embezzlement of funds under Maharashi Valmiki Development Corporation and it wants to divert attention of people towards other issues," he added.

Complainant in the Yeddiyurappa case has passed away, but its a conspiracy against him by Congress and this can be termed as politics of vengeance. Case gained momentum in the past couple of days after Rahul, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had to appear in the court, Shettar stated.