Assault on Belagavi woman: Karnataka High Court condemns ‘collective cowardice’

Advocate General (A-G) Shashikiran Shetty submitted a memo with an additional status report on the investigation, compensation and the treatment being offered to the victim. The A-G said Rs 5 lakh has been deposited under the CM’s relief fund while the District Legal Services Authority has awarded an additional compensation of Rs 50,000. Also, over 2 acres of land has been allotted to the woman at Chulki village in Savadatti taluk.