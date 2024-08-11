At least 62 bridges in Karnataka need strengthening

Many of the bridges are spread across the coastal and northern part of the state, including those across the Tunga river and on the backwaters of Sharavathi in Thirthahalli and Kumudavathi river in Hirekerur. Many fall under Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.

'Another bridge on Kali vulnerable'

One of the bridges across the Kali river connecting Sadashivagad to Aurad which is 10 km from the bridge that collapsed on August 7 is also among the bridges that need strengthening.