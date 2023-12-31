At life’s dawn: Preterm babies suffer obstacles in medical care

Karnataka's hinterlands still lack quality healthcare support. Dr Tanya Sheshadri, faculty at the Institute of Public Health, works with the Soliga community in Chamarajanagar, helping the community access healthcare. She explains how access to hospitals is a huge challenge for Soliga women living in forested areas, particularly if they develop labour pains at night. “The 108 ambulance takes 90 minutes to reach. There are only four to five ambulances for the entire district. As a result, the deliveries happen either during the transit or at home. There is a high potential for stillbirths,” Sheshadri says.