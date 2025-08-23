Menu
Weather change: Fever cases surge, few confirm for dengue in Mysuru

As per the officials of the Health department, this month, out of 288 suspected cases, 249 were tested and eight of them tested positive for dengue.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 18:38 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 18:38 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurudengue

