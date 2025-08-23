<p>Mysuru: With change in weather conditions due to intensifying South West Monsoon (SWM) rainfall, cases of fever - especially viral respiratory infections - have almost doubled, compared to previous month in Mysuru. But, not many are getting the concerned tests done, according to Mysuru-based general physicians. </p><p>As per the officials of the Health department, this month, out of 288 suspected cases, 249 were tested and eight of them tested positive for dengue. In July, out of 287 suspected cases, 188 were tested and 17 were positive for dengue. In June, out of 108 suspected cases 95 were tested and four were positive for dengue. </p><p>Mysuru District National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme officer Dr C Suvarna said that they have intensified larval survey, fever survey in the field. From August 1 to 15, larval survey was done in 6,29,076 households among 7,75,891 households under 156 PHCs in Mysuru district; 8,119 containers in 7,824 households were found positive for larvae of Aedes mosquitoes. They have reduced 7,282 sources and treated 827 sources with larvicides.</p>.Leopardess found dead in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary .<p><strong>Source reduction activities increased</strong></p><p>She added that they have enhanced interdepartmental coordination and involved pourakarmikas, Panchayat Development Officers, authorities of schools, hostels and created awareness on prevention of water stagnation/collection. They have increased source reduction (larva control) activities in high risk areas, including parks. They plan to have IEC corners on dengue at libraries too. So with intensive awareness, surveillance and source reduction activities, the number of symptomatic cases, tests and positive cases of dengue are reduced, Dr Suvarna said. </p><p>Physician Dr Sanjeev K Bansal explained, “People with viral fever may have symptoms of fever, cold, itchy throat, body ache, and headache. Among them, those suspected with dengue can have additional symptoms of pain behind the eyes, back pain, joint pain, severe headache, and drop in platelet count. Sometimes these symptoms overlap in both the cases.”</p><p>Health officials explained that dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are primarily active during the day.</p><p>These mosquitoes breed in clean, stagnant water collected in containers such as broken pots and tender coconut shells. People are advised to eliminate sources of stagnant water around their homes, to prevent mosquito breeding. Residents should clean and refill water storage containers, once a week, and cover them. </p><p>Morbidity and mortality can be reduced if treated in the initial stage. People should consult a doctor, if they experience the symptoms.</p>