Today's Horoscope – August 23, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Change is part of life. Instead of brooding, be more positive – Jupiter’s aspect brings luck and fortune. Attending cultural events such as an art show or a play is favoured.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 1
Taurus
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. New romance or a revitalization of a current one perks you up today.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 4
Gemini
Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today!
Lucky colour: Sapphire Lucky number: 5
Leo
Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burnout now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Your loyalty will pull you through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 8
Libra
You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible.
Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good. This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 4
Capricorn
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive—and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it!
Lucky colour: Coral Lucky number: 5
Pisces
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3