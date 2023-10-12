Attibele fire tragedy toll rises to 16

The death toll in the Attibele firecracker tragedy has risen to 16, after another victim passed away on Thursday morning.

Venkatesh, 25, one of the victims who suffered at least 30 to 40 per cent burns after the firecracker blaze on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries around 4 am.

"He had pre-existing jaundice which complicated the situation. Despite all efforts, he passed away early this morning," said Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St John's Medical College Hospital.

Dr Kasthuri explained that the presence of jaundice complicated Venkatesh's treatment and healing. "His history of the condition was discovered during his admission to the hospital. While that didn't change the course of the treatment, it did affect his healing," he told DH.

On Saturday (October 7), a massive fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Attibele, killing 14 people and injuring four others, namely Naveen Reddy (38), Venkatesh, Rajesh (19), and Dinesh (20).