AVGC-XR technologies to generate 30,000 jobs in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

'We envision to position Karnataka as a global innovation leader in AVGC-XR technologies, create a robust talent pool by transforming the state into a centre of excellence for AVGC-related skills, generate 30,000 new high-quality jobs in the sector by 2028, ensure that exports constitute at least 80 per cent of the sector's total revenue, and foster sustainability and inclusivity within the AVGC industry,' the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Bengaluru GAFX-2024, an annual event supported by the government.