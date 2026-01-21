Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ayurveda doctor arrested in Shivamogga for murdering elderly couple by administering anaesthesia

The accused was inspired by the act of a doctor at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital who had given his wife a large amount of medicine and murdered her in the past.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 13:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggamurderArrestDrugAyurvedaanaesthesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us