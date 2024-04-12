B S Yediyurappa demands apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'false propaganda' on HAL

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘false propaganda’ that the Modi administration would shut down the state-run HAL.

“I would like to ask, will Rahul Gandhi apologise now for spreading misinformation? HAL has got work order of Rs 84,000 crore and further talks are on for work order of Rs 50,000 crore. In 2023-24, HAL has earned a record Rs 29,000 crore revenue,”

Yediyurappa told a news

conference.

“I would also like to ask Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, if he will ensure that Rahul apologises?” Yediyurappa said.