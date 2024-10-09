Badshah wins hearts at Yuva Dasara, speaks Kannada & pays emotional tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

<p>The much-awaited Yuva Dasara, which began on October 6 with a captivating performance by Shreya Ghoshal, witnessed an unforgettable evening on its third day (October 8) as singer and rapper Badshah took the stage. Held at the vast 100-acre venue near Uttanahalli, Mysuru, the musical evening drew a crowd of lakhs, all of whom were left spellbound by Badshah's stellar performance.</p><p>While Badshah had the crowd enjoying his popular tracks, the true highlight of the evening was his impromptu speech in Kannada that amazed the crowd. One of the most touching moments of the evening was the emotional homage paid to the much-adored Kannada’s cherished icon ‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar.</p>.<p>Badshah himself was visibly emotional during the tribute, sitting down with tears in his eyes, a moment that also deeply touched the hearts of the fans. Social media is abuzz with fans praising Badshah’s humble act and his remarkable command of Kannada. </p>.<p>The royal festival of Mysuru Dasara is a magnificent display of tradition, culture, and devotion, transforming the city into a vibrant spectacle with its regal processions, sparkling lights, and elaborate celebrations. The 2024 Yuva Dasara, a five-day event, will conclude on October 10 with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s mesmerising performance.</p>