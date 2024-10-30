Bail to Darshan: We welcome Karnataka HC's decision, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant an interim six-week bail to Kannada actor Darshan. </p><p>“I will not question the court’s decision. The government respectfully welcomes the decision,” Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.</p>.We are confident guilty will be punished, says Renukaswamy's family after HC grants bail to Darshan.<p>Darshan was arrested on June 11 following the alleged gruesome murder of Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga. </p><p>Initially lodged at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara, Darshan was shifted to the Ballari Jail after allegations of preferential treatment emerged following a leaked photograph.</p>