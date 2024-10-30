Home
Bail to Darshan: We welcome Karnataka HC's decision, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

'I will not question the court’s decision. The government respectfully welcomes the decision,' Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 09:01 IST
