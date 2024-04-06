Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda raised zero questions in Parliament: Study

Bengaluru: In his five-year term, Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda raised zero questions in the Parliament, a study by citizens’ group Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) released on Saturday found. Gowda also recorded a 63 per cent (100 days) attendance in the 15 sessions.
The study noted that Gowda was the Union Cabinet Minister from May 30, 2019, to July 07, 2021, and hence did not sign the attendance register, ask questions, or introduce private member bills as ministers represent the government in debates.
As per the data from 2019 to 2024, analysed by the B.PAC team, Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya asked the most questions among the three Bengaluru MPs (382) followed by Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan at 189. Surya and Mohan recorded attendance of 212 days (78 per cent) and 224 days (82 per cent), respectively.
“During the 17th Lok Sabha, the House worked for 273 days, the National Average attendance of MPs was at 79 per cent and the State Average attendance for Karnataka MPs was at 71 per cent,” the citizens’ group noted.
