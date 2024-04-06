Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda raised zero questions in Parliament: Study

Bengaluru: In his five-year term, Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda raised zero questions in the Parliament, a study by citizens’ group Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) released on Saturday found. Gowda also recorded a 63 per cent (100 days) attendance in the 15 sessions.

The study noted that Gowda was the Union Cabinet Minister from May 30, 2019, to July 07, 2021, and hence did not sign the attendance register, ask questions, or introduce private member bills as ministers represent the government in debates.