Banish Zameer Ahmed Khan from Karnataka: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra

'Zameer Ahmed has been pressuring the officials to grab the farmers’ lands claiming them to be wakf properties. He is attempting to stoke fire in the state in the name of wakf,' Vijayendra charged.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 00:04 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 00:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraB Z Zameer Ahmed KhanZameer Ahmed

