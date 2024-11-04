Banish Zameer Ahmed Khan from Karnataka: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra

<p>Chitradurga: Accusing Wakf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of grabbing farmers' and mutt lands through the Wakf Board, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday it would be good, if the minister is banished from the state.</p>.<p>“Zameer Ahmed has been pressuring the officials to grab the farmers’ lands claiming them to be wakf properties. He is attempting to stoke fire in the state in the name of wakf,” Vijayendra charged.</p>.Karnataka govt mulling Madrasa Board in state, says Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p>“CM Siddaramaiah is shedding crocodile tears on the wakf issue. The Congress government has ordered withdrawing notice to farmers now, but it will serve notice to farmers again after bypolls. Let him (Siddaramaiah) revoke gazette notification on wakf,” the BJP state president dared.</p>