Bats! The latest addition to leopards’ big menu

Leopards are known to feed on a wide variety of diets from large preys, like sambar, chital, and wild pig to medium-sized prey (four-horned antelope, barking deer, etc.) and small prey (black-naped hare, porcupine, pangolin, etc). They are also known to feed on reptiles, birds, fish and domestic animals, such as goats, sheep, dogs, etc. Gubbi noted that it is their flexibility about the prey that makes them adaptable to different habitats. “Several interesting preys, such as bandicoots, monitor lizards, and fish have been documented on the leopards’ diet,” he said, adding that the bat was the latest addition.