BBMP to launch 'PACE' app for Bengaluru's pothole issues, pics of work done to be provided after complaint

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to launch a new app for Bangalureans - 'PACE' (Pothole Assistance Citizen Engagement), which aims to report potholes in the city and fix them further.

Bengaluru has seen several deaths due to potholes, especially in the monsoon. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the launch of the app but the date is yet to be disclosed. With the app, the city authorities will try to improve the overall road maintenance.

Indian Express citing BBMP said citizens can report the pothole issue by clicking a picture of the potholes anywhere in the city and upload on the app, the information will further go to the contractor responsible for fixing the potholes.