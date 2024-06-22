BBMP to launch 'PACE' app for Bengaluru's pothole issues, pics of work done to be provided after complaint

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to launch a new app for Bangalureans - 'PACE' (Pothole Assistance Citizen Engagement), which aims to report potholes in the city and fix them further.
Bengaluru has seen several deaths due to potholes, especially in the monsoon. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the launch of the app but the date is yet to be disclosed. With the app, the city authorities will try to improve the overall road maintenance.
Indian Express citing BBMP said citizens can report the pothole issue by clicking a picture of the potholes anywhere in the city and upload on the app, the information will further go to the contractor responsible for fixing the potholes.
The citizens can track the progress when the contractor uploads the picture of the fixed pothole back in the app. A message will be sent to the complainant to confirm the resolution of the work.
Reportedly, the issue will be escalated to the higher authorities if the complaint remains unaddressed or missed. The system also helps take prompt action against the contractors if they fail to address a complaint on time.
A BBMP official told IE that there will also be an automated billing system in the app which will eliminate the need for contractors to submit the work bills manually and will ensure the completion of the work.
Previously, the BBMP had launched 'Fix My Street' app in 2017 for road infrastructure-related issues.
