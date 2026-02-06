Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi: Chalukya temples in Hooli village face extinction

Temples from 11th and 12th centuries from the rule of Kalyani Chalukyas are a visual delight, but are in a poor state, covered by bushes and shrubs and due to encroachments.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 23:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaArchaeological Sites

Follow us on :

Follow Us