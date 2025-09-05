Belagavi City gears up to bid adieu to ‘Bappa’ today

<p>Belagavi: The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) has made extensive preparations for the smooth and safe immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday. From setting up viewing galleries for the public to deploying cranes for idol immersion, the civic body has ensured all arrangements are in place along the traditional procession route.</p><p>The immersion procession will commence at 4 pm from Hutatma Circle, where idols installed by various Ganesh Utsav Mandals will converge and begin their journey. Idols installed at homes and smaller pandals across the City will be immersed at various designated locations.</p><p>As per long-standing tradition, most idols from public pandals will be immersed at both the old and new Kapileshwar tanks, along with idols from homes. Additional immersion sites include Jakkerihonda (near the railway overbridge), Kalmeshwar Lake in Old Belagavi, near Brahmadev Temple in Majgaon, Lal Talab, Angol, Fort Lake, and Kanabargi Lake.</p><p><strong>Traditional route</strong></p><p>Notably, the immersion procession lasted 30 hours in 2023 and extended to 33 hours in 2024. While the police had requested Ganesh Mandals to consider changing the route to reduce the duration, the organisers opted to retain the traditional route.</p><p>BCC Commissioner Shubha B stated that all immersion tanks and lakes have been thoroughly cleaned and that 24 cranes have been deployed at the Kapileshwar tanks and other immersion venues to assist with lifting and immersion of the idols. </p><p>Viewing galleries have been erected, especially at Sambhaji Circle, to help the public safely enjoy the spectacle. The routes have also been cleared of low-hanging tree branches to ensure smooth passage of the procession.</p><p>To maintain order and ensure smooth co-ordination, electrical lighting and public address systems have been installed at all major immersion points. In addition, rescue divers will be deployed at high-traffic immersion sites like Kapileshwar tanks and Jakkerihonda, to handle any emergencies.</p><p><strong>Tight security</strong> </p><p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase confirmed that tight security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order throughout the celebration. </p><p>In addition to the Belagavi City Police force, additional personnel from neighboring districts will be deployed to manage the massive crowd and ensure a smooth flow of the procession.</p><p>The police force will include one DIG, nine SPs/ Additional SPs, 30 ACPs/DSPs, 104 inspectors, 389 PSIs/ ASIs, and 2,777 constables, supported by 410 Home Guards, one company of RAF, ten KSRP platoons, and nine CAR parties. Surveillance will be maintained using 760 CCTV cameras and 14 drones for real-time monitoring of crowd movement and security.</p><p>The festive spirit has already taken over the City, with huge crowds lining the streets on Thursday and Friday nights to witness the vibrant decorations, tableaux, and cultural displays presented by various Ganesh Utsav Mandals. </p><p>The City now awaits the grand culmination of the festival on Saturday, with thousands expected to participate in the immersion procession.</p>