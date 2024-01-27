Belated action on factory linked to BJP leaders

Bengaluru: More than a year after finding grave violations of environmental laws by a sugar factory linked to senior BJP leaders, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has finally issued a closure notice to the unit and approved the registration of a criminal case against the management.
In November 2022, the Board consented to the setting up of the factory in Kalaburagi’s Chincholi by Siddhasiri Souharda Sahakari Niyamit (SSSN), a Vijayapura-based cooperative bank presided over by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Another BJP leader B Sreeramulu is a director in the company.
The consent came with the condition that the SSSN has to obtain a separate approval to begin trial or regular operations, 45 days before commencement. This included measures to treat effluents.
In February 2023, the KSPCB regional officer inspected the unit and found that SSSN had begun crushing sugarcane without the consent for operation and that the boiler was operating. However, the mandatory effluent treatment plant was still under construction. The factory had also set up a distillery unit without permission.
The KSPCB issued notice and gave an opportunity for the factory through a personal hearing in March 2023. As per the rule, the authorities had to ensure compliance or shut the factory down within 120 days after responding to the proceedings of the hearing.
In November 2023, the Board conducted another round of inspection when SSSN applied to further expand the factory. Yet another inspection was conducted in January 2024.
This time, the authorities found 11 violations, including the failure to treat and dispose of waste water.
However, the KSPCB sat on the issue and failed to issue
the closure orders as per the law.
Interestingly, the Union environment ministry had by this time slapped Rs 1.58 crore penalty on the factory for violation of environment impact assessment rules. The SSSN had given a bank guarantee for the same.
Following directions by state environment minister Eshwar Khandre, the Board has now initiated enforcement measures against several of the 172 industries at fault. The minister had warned of criminal action against the erring officials.
KSPCB chairperson Shanth A Thimmaiah, who was appointed by the previous BJP government, did not respond to calls or messages seeking an explanation for the delay in taking action against the sugar factory.
To a question, KSPCB member secretary H C Balakrishna, who took over the post recently, said he would look into the reasons for the delay.
Sources in the KSPCB told DH that the KSPCB’s reluctance springs from the
political connections of the SSSN.
“No industry in the state complies 100% with the conditions stipulated by authorities. Regional offices recommend actions only when the violations are serious and pose a threat to the environment. The chairman is vested with the power to act. Failure to act in the face of grave violations shows that the Board stood back and allowed the environmental pollution to continue,” a source explained.