Bengaluru airport T2's international ops deferred a day before start of services

The operator of the Kempegowda International Airport here has deferred the scheduled shifting of its international operations to Terminal 2. The postponement came hours after Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) formally announced August 31 as the date for shifting all international services to T2.

A BIAL spokesperson said the decision was taken due to “operational reasons” but did not divulge the details. “The date of transition will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) and it will be in the next few days,” the spokesperson told DH.

“After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice,” BIAL said earlier, in an official statement.

Regretting the inconvenience caused by the postponement, BIAL requested all international passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information.

Singapore Airlines was scheduled to be the first international carrier to operate from T2, with SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru announced as the first flight to land in the new terminal’s international zone, at 10.55 am.