Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project to finish by December 2027, says Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Friday said the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is expected to be completed by December 2027.

The Minister was speaking to reporters here at the signing of the MoU between the Karnataka government and the KfW Development Bank of Germany for funding the BSRP project. The bank will lend Rs 4,561 crore at an annual interest rate of four per cent interest for 20 years.

N Manjula, Managing Director of K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka), which is the nodal agency to complete the project, and Wolf Muth, Country Director, KFW Development Bank signed and exchanged the documents in the presence of Patil, who holds the infrastructure development portfolio.