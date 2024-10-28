1,800 Karnataka tribal households to light up for 1st time

<p>Bengaluru: Over 1,800 tribal households deep in the forests of Chamarajanagar district will be getting permanent electricity for the first time, according to officials who said the project is being executed with residents' permission and will provide them with a "better quality of life".</p>.<p>Being taken up by the district administration at a cost of Rs 42 cr, power supply will be provided via underground cables as the idea of overhead cabling was shot down by the forest department.</p>.<p>Once plugged into the grid, lamps will light up the streets and enable households to enjoy the conveniences that come with having electricity, such as operating home appliances or any other equipment.</p>.50K households in cyclone hit areas of Odisha yet to get power supply.<p>“Although attempts to provide independent solar connections were made in the past, they were limited and their maintenance was a challenge because all these households were connected mostly by forest roads that are difficult to access," said Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar, told <em>DH.</em></p>.<p>"Through this comprehensive project, we want to enable full electrification to benefit nearly 1,854 tribal households living in remote parts so they can enjoy a better quality of life. All of this is happening with their consent and necessary permissions.”</p>.<p>The district administration worked with the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited Mysore (CESC) – the implementing agency – and the forest department over the past six months to float the proposal and obtain necessary approvals. Tenders are also in the financial bidding stage. </p>.<p>The project, <em>DH</em> has learnt, is in its final stages of obtaining forest clearance from the forest department, which is clearing each of the nine proposals that covers 22 haadis (settlements).</p>.<p>“Approvals for two areas are left, which will be done shortly,” said Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills Division, Kollegal. The proposals have been modified to ensure there is minimal interference or disturbance to animal corridors.</p>.<p>Under the Chief Minister’s direction, work has been expedited, Shilpa noted, adding that cabling work will begin within the next 15 days and be completed within the next four months. </p>.<p>CESC Managing Director G Sheela said overhead cabling was not approved by the forest department, so underground cabling was the only option to prevent any electrical accidents. "Recently, I met the Secretary of the Ministry of Power, who has also assured funds for this project," she said.</p>.<p>“We are also planning to implement this underground cabling project for haadis in Madikeri, Hassan and Sakleshpur with residents’ permission,” she added.</p>.<p><strong>Joining the grid</strong> </p><p>Dist administration worked with CESC and forest dept to float the proposal and obtain necessary approvals </p><p>Project, which covers 22 settlements, is in final stages of obtaining forest clearance </p><p>Proposals have been modified to ensure there is minimal interference to animal corridors Cabling work will begin within the next 15 days and be completed within the next four months</p>