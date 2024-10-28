Home
1,800 Karnataka tribal households to light up for 1st time

Being taken up by the district administration at a cost of Rs 42 cr, power supply will be provided via underground cables as the idea of overhead cabling was shot down by the forest department.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 00:23 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 00:23 IST
KarnatakaTribalpower supply

