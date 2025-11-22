<p>Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday partcipated in a special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. </p><p>The President said that since ancient times, our saints and sages have been guiding society through their actions and words. These great souls have performed numerous tasks for the welfare of society. "Sri Sathya Sai Baba holds a special place among such great personalities," she added.</p>.Naxalites quitting path of violence, joining mainstream of development: President Murmu.<p>“Sri Sathya Sai Baba has set an example of turning ideals into reality by carrying out numerous social welfare works. The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust provides high quality free education to students, that combines academic excellence with character-building. Along with education, Sathya Sai Baba's mission is also being furthered through free quality medical care,” said the president.</p><p>She stated that providing drinking water to thousands of drought-affected villages in this region was also a result of his vision. The President said that Sathya Sai Baba's messages "Love All, Serve All" and "Help Ever, Hurt Never" are eternal and universal. He believed that the world is our school and the five human values—truth, morality, peace, love, and non-violence — are our curriculum.</p><p>His teachings of human values are true for all cultures and all times. The President said that nation-building is the duty of all organisations in accordance with the spirit of ‘Nation First’. Spiritual organisations can make a significant contribution to this.</p><p>“The Government of India is taking numerous steps to make life easier and simpler for citizens, enabling them to utilise their talents and abilities for the nation's development. All charitable organisations, NGOs, the private sector, and citizens should contribute to these efforts of the Government of India. Their contribution will be helpful in achieving our goal of making India a developed nation by 2047,” she said.</p>