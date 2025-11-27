1 km-long flag rally on occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava

<p>Bengaluru: To mark the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, a rally featuring a one-kilometre-long Kannada flag was organised on Sunday by the Udbhava Ganapati Geleyara Balaga and the Pattegarapalya Citizens Welfare Association. </p>.<p>The rally began from Pattegarapalya Circle and concluded at Prashanth Nagar.</p>.<p>During the event, organisers distributed pamphlets encouraging non-Kannada speakers to learn the language and highlighted the importance of Kannada to shopkeepers and residents belonging to other linguistic communities in the area. </p>