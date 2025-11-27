Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Operations suspended at major Iraq gas field following drone attack

All gas supplies to power stations in the Kurdistan region were halted following the attack, the Natural Resources and Electricity ministries said in a joint statement.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 23:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 23:36 IST
World newsIraqattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us