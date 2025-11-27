Operations suspended at major Iraq gas field following drone attack

<p>Baghdad: A drone attack prompted the suspension of operations at the Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest gas fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, field engineers said on Wednesday.</p><p>All gas supplies to power stations in the Kurdistan region were halted following the attack, the Natural Resources and Electricity ministries said in a joint statement.</p> .Unidentified drone kills PKK member, injures another in Iraq.<p>The attack, which hit field storage tanks, started a fire and wounded some workers, security sources said.</p><p>"A drone struck a key gas storage facility at the field, causing extensive damage, and a fire is still burning,” a worker told Reuters from the field shelter where staff had taken cover amid fears of further attacks.</p> .<p>A video posted on Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw on X showed smoke billowing from the site after the drone attack.</p><p>Teams from both ministries and the United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas, one the field's operators, were currently on site to investigate the incident, they said in the joint statement.</p><p>It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.</p><p>This is the second drone that has targeted the field in days as Iraqi Kurdish security forces opened fire at a drone to prevent it from reaching the field late on Sunday.</p>