10-year-old schoolgirl run over by BMTC bus

CCTV footage showed that the two-wheeler rider applied sudden brakes, lost balance, and fell towards the rear right wheel of the bus, leading to the fatal accident.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:12 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 21:12 IST
