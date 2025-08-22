<p>Bengaluru: A 10-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> bus on Kogil Main Road in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>This is the third fatal road accident involving a BMTC bus in three days and the fourth this month.</p>.<p>The victim, Tanvi Krishna, a Class 5 student, was travelling to Millennium School on a Honda Activa with her mother Harshitha and sibling when she slipped off around 8.20 am. She fell to the ground and was run over on the head by the bus. She died on the spot, while her mother and sibling suffered minor injuries.</p>.64-year-old man run over at Jayanagar TTMC; 3rd fatal BMTC bus crash in 8 days.<p>The bus (KA57/F 5375) belonged to Depot 11 and was plying from Yelahanka to Shivajinagar, the BMTC said.</p>.<p>CCTV footage showed that the two-wheeler rider applied sudden brakes, lost balance, and fell towards the rear right wheel of the bus, leading to the fatal accident.</p>.<p>The BMTC added that when two-wheeler riders lose control and fall near the rear wheels, it becomes extremely difficult for the driver to prevent an accident.</p>.<p>Senior officials, including the Divisional Controller (North Zone), Divisional Traffic Officers and Divisional Mechanical Engineer, inspected the accident site.</p>.<p>The Yelahanka traffic police registered a case and impounded the bus.</p>.<p>The BMTC said that safety of passengers and the public was its top priority and promised a detailed inquiry. It added that medical assistance was being given to the injured.</p>